2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Eguavoen reveals talks to have Moses for Ghana clash

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has come out to explain why he held talks to convince winger Victor Moses to rescind his retirement decision and feature for the Super Eagles in this month’s 2022 World Cup qualification play-off against Ghana.

The former Chelsea star announced his retirement from the national team in 2018 after representing the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia, where he got a crucial equaliser against Argentina, though, his side lost the game in the dying minutes.

The 31-year-old Moses, who plays as a winger on either flank for Russian club Spartak Moscow, has been rumoured to be on his way back and Eguavoen could not deny or confirm when asked about the situation of the player ahead of the two-legged fixture against the Black Stars.

“We want the best for the country, we want to try as much as possible to qualify and try to go as far as we can go in the World Cup, even possibly win it, why not? Nothing is impossible and we want the best legs,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV Sports as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.

“Yes, personally I spoke with Victor [Moses] and then I keep the rest to my chest. But for Moses to come back or whoever we are going to have to sit down and talk. We've had chats, we’ve discussed but every other thing I would not let you know on this platform.

“I will take it back to the office, discuss it and find the best possible way or the best solution, something that will not destabilise the team and make sure we achieve our goals.”

Moses has so far managed one goal for Spartak in the Russian top-flight after accumulating 18 appearances. Meanwhile, Eguavoen has also shed light on why he omitted Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers from his list for the Black Stars game.

“There are plans. Talking about Cyriel Dessers where is he playing? NPFL? The answer is no so am I going to take a train from here to Holland, the answer is no, so the time has to be right,” Eguavoen continued.

“When I say I haven't watched the players I'm talking about having watched them live. On television, of course, I follow. That brings me back to Peter [Etebo] whom I have worked closely with, I have seen, interacted with.”

The Super Eagles will travel for the first meeting at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 before they face off again four days later at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.