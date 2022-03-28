Nigeria's Eguavoen lacks tactical knowledge to qualify for World Cup – Ebunam on Ghana showdown

Former Nigeria midfielder Arthur Ebunam has called for the immediate sacking of Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen insisting he does not have what it takes to handle the side.

Eguavoen was handed the role to coach the side after Nigeria parted ways with German Gernot Rohr and he was in charge when they forced a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff fixture at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ebunam, who played for BCC Lions, Elkanemi Warriors, and Rangers has rated Nigeria’s performance against the Black Stars in the first meeting at 50 percent and went further to explain why Eguavoen is not the right man for the top job.

“I appraise the Super Eagles performance against Ghana below 50%. Unless the coach is changed because he lacks tactical knowledge of the game, l don’t see the team going to Qatar,” Ebunam said as quoted by Completesports.com.

“The team has no pattern. A team that played four strikers with two midfielders and four defenders. The strikers were lost during the game against Ghana; no through balls to the strikers on a transitional play or on the counter-attack.”

Ebunam has further stated Nigeria will face a huge task to qualify for the finals to be held in Qatar if Eguavoen does not change his starting team.

“Honestly, I don’t know if Eguavoen will make some changes in the line-up, but if it stays the same, then there will be a big problem,” Ebunam continued.

Meanwhile, defender William Troost-Ekong has admitted Nigeria are under pressure to get a positive result against Ghana on Tuesday.

“We are always under pressure playing for Nigeria every time we are putting on the shirt and representing millions. We know how much it means for us and for our families,” Ekong, who features for Watford in the Premier League, said as quoted by the same portal.

Despite picking a 0-0 draw in the first meeting, Ekong feels it was a good result for the Super Eagles.

“Going to Kumasi and getting a draw I think it wasn’t a bad result and come Tuesday we are hoping to secure the ticket,” Ekong continued.