2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mostafa and Sobhi power Egypt past Libya

Egypt put up an impressive display to defeat Libya 3-0 in Monday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Goals from Mostafa Mohamed, Ahmed Fetouh and substitute Ramadan Sobhi helped the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions stroll past their hosts at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi.



Heading into the crunch encounter, Carlos Queiroz’s men had secured a slim 1-0 triumph over the Mediterranean Knights in Alexandria – with Omar Marmoush’s second-half effort settling the tough tie.

Still hurt by their loss at the Borg El Arab Stadium, Javier Clemente’s men were hoping to avenge their downfall, however, Egypt had other ideas.

The Pharaohs had the first chance in the 20th minute but Marmoush’s shot off Fetouh’s long pass went wide while trying to beat goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush from a tight angle.

Five minutes later, they suffered a massive blow as goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy was forced off injured. He was subsequently replaced by Mohamed Abou Gabal.

In the 41st minute, Queiroz’s team took the lead thanks to Fetouh who drilled an unstoppable shot past Nashnoush.

A minute later, the hosts tried to restore parity but Mouayad Ellafi’s fierce strike from Hamdou El Houny’s cross sailed over the crossbar.

Before the half time whistle was sounded, Galatasaray star Mohamed doubled Egypt’s advantage as he headed home a cross from Marmoush.

Libya came out stronger in the last 45 minutes but could not get the much-needed goals.

Pyramids star Sobhi, who came in for Marmoush four minutes after the hour mark, added the third goal in the 72nd minute by making use of Mohamed Salah through pass inside the area.

He could have completed a double in the 86th minute but his shot was stopped at the goal line by Nashnoush.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was the Pharaohs who reigned supreme to cement their place at the summit of Group F with 10 points from four matches, while Libya are second with six points.

Liverpool star Salah was in action from start to finish alongside Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny and Al-Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazi.

Egypt are guests of Angola in November while Libya travel to Stade de Franceville for a date with Gabon.