2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ighalo returns as Nigeria name 24 players for Liberia and Cape Verde games

Nigeria have included Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo in their 24-man squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands later this month.

Ighalo retired from Super Eagles duty after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he helped the West African country win bronze.

His return to Gernot Rohr’s squad is expected to boost their attacking options as they head into their final group games in the World Cup qualifiers before next year’s Afcon tournament in Cameroon.

Nigeria will travel to Morocco for their penultimate Group C fixture against Liberia on November 13 before hosting Cape Verde in Lagos, three days later.

The three-time African champions sit atop Group C with nine points from four matches while Cape Verde trail in second spot with seven points, followed by the Central African Republic in third spot with four points and Liberia at the bottom with three points.

The Super Eagles are aiming to advance into the third qualifying round of the World Cup qualifiers where winners of the 10 groups will face-off in home-and-away matches for the final five tickets allotted to Africa for Qatar 2022.

Also back in Rohr's selection is Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze who recently returned from a lengthy lay-off alongside Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Full Squad.

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho.

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamiliu Collins, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Abdullahi Shehu.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo.