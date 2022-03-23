2022 World Cup Qualifiers: How to watch and stream in Africa

Big games are lined up as 10 African teams make their final bid to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The continent would be on a standstill as fixtures take place to come up with Africa’s representatives in Qatar.

The first legs of this play-off round will be played on Friday and GOAL gives you a full fixture schedule so that you will not miss out on kickoff times and where you can access live broadcasts of the games.

Egypt vs Senegal

Game Egypt vs Senegal Date Friday, March 25 Time 21:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/ONTimeSportsEG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wy66000rbc&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0inYGjXFhqn-S4fCP4_x0Mb&index=5 ONTime Sports

One team between Egypt and Senegal will not qualify for the World Cup after both were at the last edition in Russia.

They clash at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

The two sides met in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in March and they clash again.

Ghana vs Nigeria

Game Ghana vs Nigeria Date Friday, March 25 Time 21:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel NFF TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMgG55OtbP8&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0inYGjXFhqn-S4fCP4_x0Mb&index=6 Nigeria Television Authority (NTA)/Gtv Sports+

This battle of West African giants who have a long history of rivalry will attract millions of eyeballs across the continent.

Football enthusiasts cannot afford to miss this class game at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as hosts Ghana seek to atone for missing the 2018 World Cup, while Nigeria are seeking a fourth straight World Cup qualification.

Cameroon vs Algeria

Game Cameroon vs Algeria Date Friday, November 25 Time 19:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw9fcjX3of0&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0inYGjXFhqn-S4fCP4_x0Mb&index=4 CRTV

The Indomitable Lions and Algeria are two wounded teams that are out to atone for Afcon disappointment.

They are African football giants whose fixture is one of the most-anticipated and they clash in Douala on Friday.

DR Congo vs Morocco

Game DR Congo vs Morocco Date Friday, March 25 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERkdU6E25cg&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0inYGjXFhqn-S4fCP4_x0Mb&index=2

DR Congo were not at the Afcon finals and would want to heal a wounded nation.

It would be a monumental achievement for them to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 38 years.

They face a Morocco side that was title favourites at the last Afcon edition.

Mali vs Tunisia

Game Mali vs Tunisia Date Friday, March 25 Time 19:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iDvi7aEAas&list=PLCGIzmTE4d0inYGjXFhqn-S4fCP4_x0Mb&index=3

This is a battle of teams that have experienced different fortunes when it comes to World Cup qualification.

Mali have always been a promising side on the continent but have never been to the World Cup, while Tunisia are perennial contestants at the tournament, among African sides.

They meet in Bamako as Mali look to make history.