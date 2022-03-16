2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana vs Nigeria fixture moved to new venue

The 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off between Ghana and Nigeria will now be played at Kumasi Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The Cape Coast Stadium was initially billed to host the African classic on March 25, en route picking one of Africa’s five representatives to Qatar.

However, the current state of the Cape Coast facility prompted a change in location, with the Confederation of African Football granting a one-match approval for Baba Yara Stadium.

In a letter signed by Caf’s development officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the general secretary of the GFA, the continental football administrator's wrote:

“Reference to the Caf stadium inspection conducted to Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match, Ghana Vs. Nigeria scheduled for the 25th of March 2022, following the analysis of the report we have taken the following decision:

“Grant a one-match approval for the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match Ghana Vs. Nigeria;

“Upon conclusion of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff round match, the stadium is automatically removed from the list of Caf approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent Caf and Fifa international senior national teams matches and Caf men’s interclub competitions following the implementation of all the Caf remarks.”

However, Caf went on to stipulate the following conditions which must be met before the match against Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles can take place in Kumasi.

- Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level.

- Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field.

- Increase seating and lockers in the teams' dressing rooms to reach (25) persons.

- Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements.

- Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials' dressing room.

- General refurbishment of the Caf office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment.

- VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements.

- Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.

Caf also stated there will be onsite stadium inspections by the continental body until the day of the match and in the event that the above-mentioned conditions are not met before the match the financial sanctions will be imposed on Ghana.

Four days after the Fifa World Cup qualifier first leg is played, Nigeria will host the second leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, with the winners on aggregate qualifying for the global football showpiece.