2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Afcon winner Polo advises Ghana on how to beat Nigeria

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo believes the Black Stars will require a convincing win in their 2022 World Cup qualifying first leg fixture against Nigeria in Accra to boost their chances of making it to Qatar.

The four-time African champions are set to take on their familiar foes over two legs on March 25 and 29 to decide who represents the continent at the World Cup finals later this year.

Ghana, yet to announce their squad for the duel, are looking to bounce back to winning ways following their disappointing performance at the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon held earlier this year.

“Ghana chances of qualifying for the World Cup is very slim but we are praying the team can win in the first leg to raise the morale before the second leg,” 1978 Afcon winner Polo told Bryt FM.

“It is unfortunate, we don’t know what is happening in the national team. It is very worrying that the squad are not out until now, we have few days to play the game and we still don’t know the players to do the job.

“The only thing Otto Addo and other technical team members must do is to psych the players because it is not easy for us to beat Nigeria.

“Even against South Africa, the team struggled, and it took [Andre] Ayew’s penalty for us to beat them.”

Ghana host the first leg of the exchange at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the venue announced on Wednesday as a replacement for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium which was originally named as the ground for the game.

The reverse fixture is set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja four days later.

The Black Stars reached the final round of the qualifiers by a slim 1-0 victory over South Africa in their final group game, the match won by courtesy of captain Ayew’s first-half penalty.

Ethiopia and Zimbabwe were the other group members, the teams finishing third and fourth respectively on the table.

Nigeria, meanwhile, topped Group C, finishing above Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic.