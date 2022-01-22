2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Adebayor on 'difficult' Nigeria vs Ghana and Egypt vs Senegal clashes

Former Arsenal and Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has predicted a ‘very difficult’ game between Ghana and Nigeria in the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off.

The two West African nations were paired against each other on Saturday and the winner of the two-legged fixtures will secure qualification for the global football fiesta in Qatar.

Adebayor, who joined Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf for the draw that took place in Douala, said the games scheduled for March means a lot for Nigeria and Ghana because of the close bond between the two countries.

“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent,” the 2008 African Footballer of the Year said.

“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.”

The last time the Super Eagles faced Ghana in a competitive fixture was at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the Black Stars came out victorious in Angola, courtesy of a lone goal from Asamoah Gyan.

Adebayor added that the encounter between Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when Egypt face Senegal will not be a walk in the park.

“It is going to be a very tough game,” he continued. “Egypt against Senegal, I talked about it with Diouf in our hotel this morning that it is going to be very difficult.

“I'm looking forward to seeing whoever is going to qualify and I wish all the 10 teams the best.”