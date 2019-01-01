2022 World Cup qualifier: Abdulaziz Hatem - Qatar will put in their best performance against India

The Qatari midfield general is expecting a good show by India and does not want to get complacent ahead of the crucial clash...

midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem is looking forward to facing at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in a 2022 World Cup qualifier clash on Tuesday.

The hosts put six past Afghanistan last week while keeping a clean-sheet to start their campaign on a high. On the other hand, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Oman, despite scoring first and dominating proceedings in the first half in Guwahati.

are clear favourites to emerge victorious on Tuesday but Abdulaziz is cautious ahead of the tie against India. The Qatari midfielder believes his team must put their best foot forward every time they take the pitch.

The status of champions of Asia comes with the demand of performing at the top level in every game. Abdulaziz is eager to give his best against India and take all the three points.

Ahead of the match, the Qatar midfielder said, “Tomorrow is an important game. As Asian champions, it's our duty to present our best performance every time we take to the field.

“We are playing at home and so we will look to perform at the top level. was an extraordinary moment for us. Tomorrow we face a good opponent in India and we will try to play well. We will try to take the points.”