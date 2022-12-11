2022 World Cup: Morocco result will galvanise entire African continent - Caf's Mosengo-Omba

Caf official Veron Mosengo-Omba believes Morocco's good run at the 2022 World Cup means more African teams will be able to perform well in future.

Morocco stunned Portugal to reach the last four

They became first African team to reach the stage

Will face France in the semi-finals on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions, led by coach Walid Regragui, continued with their fairy-tale run in the global competition after shocking Portugal 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals on Saturday.

The North African's superb display in the Gulf nation has caught the attention of Caf's secretary general Mosengo-Omba, who believes their success so far in the Gulf nation will be an added boost for the African continent.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Morocco show it is possible for Africa to shortly have more teams in the World Cup semi-final, and even in the final," Mosengo-Omba told BBC Sport Africa.

"The Moroccan result will, for sure, galvanise the entire continent. But galvanising and dreaming is not enough to grow [the game] and make African football more competitive to win the World Cup. It needs concrete actions and long-term efforts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco became the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals of a World Cup. The three previous African sides to reach a quarter-final were all eliminated at that stage - Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Morocco finished their group stage matches without defeat - a 0-0 draw against Croatia in the opener, a 2-0 victory against Belgium and then a 2-1 triumph against Canada.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? They will hope to keep the African dream of winning the World Cup alive when they face world champions France in the semis at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

France booked their place in that stage after defeating England 2-1.