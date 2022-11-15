2022 World Cup: Mbeumo reveals how Eto'o convinced him to ditch France for Cameroon - 'It's going to be crazy'

Bryan Mbeumo has revealed Cameroon legend and Fecafoot president Samuel Eto'o convinced him to ditch France for the Indomitable Lions.

Mbeumo had played for France at junior level

Eto'o wanted Mbeumo in Cameroon

Mbeumo explains why he agreed to play for them

WHAT HAPPENED: The 23-year-old Brentford attacker had an option of representing Les Bleus at senior level having represented them at age-group level.

Having a Cameroonian father also meant the Troyes Academy graduate was eligible to play for the Indomitable Lions.

With the World Cup in sight, the Fecafoot president set up a meeting with the attacker and managed to convince him to play for Cameroon instead of the world champions.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was an honour for me just to be face-to-face with him [Eto'o] and talk to him because he was one of the best strikers in the world," Mbeumo told BBC.

"He told me about the project, and what we can do and I enjoyed this moment. It's a big thing for someone like him to want you in his team.

"As I played for France in the youth team and grew up in France as well, it was hard but I have traveled to Cameroon many times."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mbeumo says his family is happy with the decision he made and is eager to represent the country of his

"My dad is very proud and very happy for me. I'm grateful to be part of this for him, and for my family, and he's very happy," Mbeumo continued.

"I've always wanted to play a World Cup since I was young. Just to walk around the pitch with a big crowd and other stuff would be amazing. It's going to be crazy inside me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbeumo made his debut for Cameroon in late September, starting in friendly matches against Uzbekistan and South Korea.

At Qatar, he forms part of Cameroon's attacking options, which also includes Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Vincent Aboubakar, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moumi Ngamaleu, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Christian Bassogog, and Souaibou Marou.

WHAT NEXT: Cameroon and Mbeumo are scheduled to play Panama in a build-up match before heading to Qatar. They are pooled with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland.