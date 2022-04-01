Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane and Senegal have been pitted against the Netherlands as Thomas Partey’s Ghana are matched against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Luis Suarez’s Uruguay after the Qatar 2022 World Cup final draw on Friday.

Tunisia, Morocco, and Cameroon, who complete Africa’s five representatives for the November 21-December 18 global showpiece, have been handed games against defending champions France, Morocco, and Brazil, respectively.

The draw was conducted at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Set for a second straight appearance at the World Cup, Senegal drew the Netherlands in Group A, which also features tournament hosts Qatar and South American outfit Ecuador.

The Teranga Lions, who recently beat Mohamed Salah’s Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations finals and again edged the Pharaohs to qualify for the World Cup, will open their campaign against the Netherlands, before taking on Qatar and then Ecuador.

Aliou Cisse’s fold have no previous meetings with any of the three teams at the World Cup.

In Group H, Ghana, who beat arch-rivals Nigeria on the away goals rule to secure a Qatar ticket, are set to come up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, having previously faced two of the three teams at the World Cup.

At the 2010 championship in South Africa, Uruguay broke African hearts when they knocked out the Black Stars on penalties to reach the semi-finals, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez famously denying Ghana a possible match-winner with a handball on the stroke of full-time of extra-time before the game headed to a shoot-out.

While Ghana’s last match at the world fiesta remains a 2-1 loss to Portugal at the 2014 edition, the two teams are set to face off in their 2022 tournament opener, before the Black Stars go on to play South Korea and subsequently Uruguay.

Cameroon, the only other African side to have ever reached the quarter-final of the World Cup aside from Ghana and Senegal, made Group G which also contains five-time champions Brazil and the European duo of Switzerland and Serbia.

The Indomitable Lions, who stunned Algeria to qualify for the tournament, first face Switzerland, before taking on Serbia and lastly Brazil.

For their sixth appearance at the World Cup, Morocco have been set up against Belgium, Canada, and Croatia in Group F after beating Congo DR to secure a spot in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions' first opposition will be 2018 finalists Croatia, with their second and third games set to come up against Belgium and Canada in that order.

Last but not least, Tunisia, who account for Mali’s absence from the World Cup, are billed for an opening game against Denmark in Group D, before a match against either Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates ahead of a final fixture against defending champions France.