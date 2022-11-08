2022 World Cup: Eto’o predicts Cameroon victory against Morocco in the final

Fecafoot president Samuel Eto’o has predicted that his country Cameroon will win the 2022 World Cup after beating Morocco in the final.

Eto’o predicts Cameroon victory in 2022 World Cup

Fecafoot boss thinks Morocco will also reach the final

Eto’o backs all African teams to advance from their group

WHAT HAPPENED? The four-time African Player of the Year believes the Indomitable Lions will become the first African country to lift the trophy after overcoming the Atlas Lions in the final slated for December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

WHAT DID ETO’O SAY? "Africa has always had the potential to deliver great World Cups, but we haven't always shown our best face so far," Eto’o said through a statement.

“Over the years, African teams have gained more and more experience, and I think they are ready not only to participate in a World Cup but also to win this competition.”

“It would be a dream come true. For any player, winning titles is the ultimate goal. As president of our federation, I would love to see Cameroon win the World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No African nation has ever gone past the quarter-finals in the World Cup with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) the only countries to have reached the last eight.

Eto’o has, however, predicted that Africa’s five representatives Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia and Senegal will advance to the knockout round with the Indomitable Lions, the Atlas Lions and Teranga Lions going through as group winners.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker further laid down the path that will see Cameroon and Morocco meet in the final. He has predicted Morocco's qualification for the final after victories over Spain (in the round of 16), Portugal (in the quarter-finals) and defending champions France (in the semi-finals).

On the Cameroon side, the predicted path to the final goes through victories against Belgium (in the quarter-finals) and African champions Senegal (semi-finals).

WHAT’S MORE? Eto’o is also optimistic about the chances of the host country Qatar, which he feels will create an upset by beating England in the round of 16.

"We have already seen the work Qatar has done in recent years and how the team has matured," he said. “The other teams do not suspect the qualities of the Qatari selection, and I think they will be able to create a surprise.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal are expected to name their World Cup squads soon after Ghana unveiled their provisional roster last week.

Which African team will go furthest in the World Cup? Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia 2250 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Which African team will go furthest in the World Cup? 1553 Senegal

146 Cameroon

383 Ghana

119 Morocco

49 Tunisia 2250 Votes

Portland Communication