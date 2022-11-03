2022 World Cup concern as Senegal's Sarr underlines Watford fatigue: 'I'm very tired - whole team is'

Aliou Cisse and many coaches have fatigue concerns as Watford's Ismaila Sarr discussed how tired he is after the win over Cardiff City

Sarr has played 14 games for Watford

Hints players are fatigued

Sarr ready to push himself

WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal international scored the winning goal as the Hornets came from a goal down to defeat Cardiff City 2-1 in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Cedric Kipre opened the scoring for the Welsh side before Francisco Sierralta and Sarr replied for the visitors who have now collected 29 points.

Despite winning the game, the Lion of Teranga hinted fatigue is slowly creeping into the team.

WHAT HE SAID: “I'm very tired - the whole team is - but I’m very happy because we secured another good win and I managed to score a goal to help the team," Sarr said as quoted by the club's website.

"We conceded a goal after only nine or 10 minutes, but we stayed together and got the equaliser, which was pleasing. To then go on and get the win was great, and all the effort we put in was rewarded.

"I’m very happy to have scored my sixth goal of the season. It’s been a good start, but I’m very hungry for more, and I will try my best to keep scoring so we can win as many games as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarr's fatigue is a typical concern for most teams going into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, due to the lack of rest or preparation time after a tight schedule in club football.

The attacker is one of Aliou Cisse's key players.

Sarr has managed to score six goals and provide four assists in the 14 games he has played for the Hornets in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Sarr is expected to feature against Coventry, Reading and Bristol City before the World Cup.

In the World Cup, Senegal are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.