2022 World Cup: Addo delivers message to new coach as Ghana FA confirm search for his successor

Otto Addo has delivered advice to the new Ghana coach as the FA confirmed starting the process of hiring his successor after he stepped down.

Addo stepped down after losing against Uruguay

Ghana won one game against South Korea

They failed to reach the knockout stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The 47-year-old Addo confirmed he was stepping down as Black Stars coach after the 2-0 Group H World Cup defeat against Uruguay Al Janoub Stadium.

Addo, who doubles as a talent coach for Borussia Dortmund, has come out to give advice on what the next coach should do to be successful with the Black Stars.

WHAT HE SAID: “Be himself, fulfil his ideas no matter who tries to come between but he should listen to his coaching staff, take advice and if there is anything I can do to help, I am always there,” he said as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“I will give advice and help my motherland. [He] should not listen to negativity too much, be fearless.”

WHAT IS MORE? Meanwhile, the Ghana FA have confirmed starting the process of replacing Addo, who previously played for the Black Stars for seven years, from 1999.

‘’We knew coach [Otto Addo] will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan,’’ Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Mark Addo said as quoted by Ghana FA media.

‘’We just going through the process, it’s a process, you know the Ghana Football Association works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process.

‘’Like I said, first thing is to get our reports in quickly, have a meeting within our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana managed one win in the global competition - 3-2 against South Korea. They kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Portugal and then lost 2-0 against Uruguay in their final group fixture.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Black Stars will shift their focus to the African Nations Championship where they have been drawn in Group C alongside hosts Madagascar, Morocco and Sudan. They will kick off their campaign against the Barea at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on January 15.