The forward is set to return home for surgery after rupturing her Achille tendon in the group stage match against Botswana

Injured South Africa attacker Thembi Kgatlana has insisted she had to attend Banyana Banyana's Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match against Tunisia as a show of support to her teammates.

The 26-year-old ruptured her Achilles tendon against Botswana, an injury that ruled her out of the remainder of the tournament. However, despite being on crutches, she ensured she was at the Prince Moulay-El Hassan Stadium to witness Jermaine Seoposenwe score the lone goal of the match to see her team through.

The win ensured South Africa will play in the World Cup to be held by Australia and New Zealand, as well as reach the semi-final of the ongoing continental finals.

Kgatlana further explained how her teammates have helped her cope with the situation.

"Football or any sport is a team sport, with more than one person you always have to be there for the girls, always supporting each other," the Racing Louisville FC player told iDiski Times.

"Yes, it is unfortunate that I have got injured, but the girls have been there, the team have been there, the federation has been there for me and it gives me great joy to celebrate with them after the game.

"Everyone wins, we all win and I hope that everyone is happy for us, for the win for us qualifying for the World Cup.

"Unfortunately I have to go home for surgery."

Meanwhile, Seoposenwe has dedicated her player of the match award to her 'roommate and friend'. The SC Braga player says the team has to give their best for the injured star.

"I dedicate this award to Thembi Kgatlana, who is my roommate and friend. She is unable to play with us now due to injury and now my teammates and I must step up for her," the 28-year-old told Caf Online.

She went on to express her delight in making a difference in the game. However, the attacker believes her team had chances to get more than one goal.

"Thursday's] victory was about hard work from my team and glory to God for bringing us to this point," Seoposenwe continued.

"We just wanted to win and secure our place in the World Cup and now we want to win this Cup. I am very happy that I was able to positively contribute to the victory of our team.

"We could have scored a couple more goals. We shall look at our mistakes. As a team, we just need to weather the storm, but the most important thing is that we did not concede and when you do that, you give yourself a chance to win. Now, we focus on the next one."

Banyana will now play Zambia in the semis.