2022 Wafcon: Jane optimistic Banyana Banyana's triumph will unite South Africa

The 29-year-old AC Milan midfielder is hopeful many fans will start supporting the women's team after their win over Morocco

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane is hopeful the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) triumph will help 'unite the nation' and provide more support for the South Africa national team.

On Saturday, the Southern Africa team silenced Morocco 2-1 to lift their maiden continental title.

Hildah Magaia's second-half brace inspired Banyana Banyana to a narrow victory over the North Africans who grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal through Rosella Ayane.

Jane hopes the historic win will bring back smiles to her people, "I would say to all the South Africans out there we hope that this will unite the nation," the 29-year-old AC Milan midfielder told BBC Sport.

"We hope that this [victory] brought back smiles in people's faces and brought back hope.

"There are so many things happening in our country, so I think [Saturday] was one of those days where we saw a united South Africa. We are hoping that going forward we'll get more and more people supporting Banyana Banyana."

After getting crowned, Jane expressed her surprise in conquering the continent; "Honestly, it has not yet dawned on us that we are African champions," she said, as quoted by Caf Online.

"This feels like a dream to us. I know that eventually when we sit down, we shall realize that it is actually true. When we look back at the journey, it is going to be a tough one.

"When I lifted the trophy, there was so much going through my mind. This is big for South Africa, for women’s football."

After they had lost in the 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018 finals, South Africa finally lifted the trophy and were named the national team of the year, as well as the fair play team.