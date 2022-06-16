2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations: Participating teams, fixtures, groups, venues and all you need to know

Goal brings you all you need to know about this year's edition of the women's competition, where Morocco will host the continent

The 14th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations will feature 12 teams from the continent.

The biennial football showpiece has been expanded to 12 teams by the Confederation of African Football from eight to make the championship more competitive.

Awcon 2022 will also serve as the African qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – with the top four teams qualifying for the global tournament slated for Australia and New Zealand, while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

The 2020 edition was cancelled by Caf due to the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled football activities globally.

Who are the defending champions of the Africa Women Cup of Nations?

Nigeria are the defending champions of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, having won it in 2018.

Backpagepix

Which are the venues for the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022?

Congo had been due to host Africa in 2020 until they pulled out in July 2019, leaving the event without a host before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic a year later.

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea were in the running to take over from Congo but a lack of backing from the government swiftly saw Caf hand the hosting rights to North African country Morocco on January 15, 2021.

All the matches will be played across three venues: Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, and Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Article continues below

What are the groups of the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022?

Group A: Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Uganda

Group B: Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia, Togo

Group C: Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, Botswana

NFF media

What are the fixtures of the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022?

GROUP A Fixtures

Date Time Fixture Stadium July 2, 2022 9:30 pm Morocco vs Bukina Faso Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat July 3, 2022 4:00 pm Senegal vs Uganda Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat July 5, 2022 6:00 pm Burkina Faso vs Senegal Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat July 5, 2022 9:00 pm Uganda vs Morocco Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat July 8, 2022 9:00 pm Morocco vs Senegal Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat July 8, 2022 9:00 pm Burkina Faso vs Uganda Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca

Aisha Buhari media

GROUP B FIXTURES

Date Time Fixture Stadium July 3, 2022 6:00 pm Cameroon vs Zambia Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca July 3, 2022 9:00 pm Tunisia vs Togo Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca July 6, 2022 6:00 pm Zambia vs Tunisia Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca July 6, 2022 9:00 pm Togo vs Cameroon Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca July 9, 2022 9:00 pm Cameroon vs Thailand Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca July 9, 2022 9:00 pm Zambia vs Indonesia Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat

GROUP C FIXTURES