2021 Afcon Qualifiers: Tanzania can make it to Cameroon - Msuva

The striker believes the national team have what it takes to qualify for the finals to be held in West Africa

striker Simon Msuva is hopeful the national team can qualify for the 2021 Afcon to be held in .

The Taifa Stars are preparing to play Equatorial Guinea on Friday at home, aiming to start the qualifiers on a high note.

The Difaa El Jadida striker believes the experience amassed in the concluded competition held in earlier this year will help the team qualify for the competition.

"It is not like we are starting again, it is a continuation from where we stopped," the striker is quoted by Mwananchi.

"We have been at the Afcon and we know the sweetness associated with playing in this competition. On Friday, we will give our best and hope to win our first game. It is important to start the qualifiers on a high note."

The 26-year-old hasalso urged the fans to turn up in large numbers and cheer the team to victory.

"All we need is support from Tanzanians, we need the support and motivation in every match will play at home. If the fans fill the stadium, it will motivate us and make us give the best," Msuva concluded.

Tanzania are in Group J alongside Equatorial Guinea, , and Libya.