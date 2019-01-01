2020 Chan: Tanzania qualify after downing Sudan away

The visitors came from goal down to force an aggregate 2-2 draw and qualify for Africa's second-tier competition for the first time in a decade

have qualified for the 2020 Chan finals after defeating Sudan 2-1 in the second leg played on Friday.

The Taifa Stars had an uphill task of overturning the 1-0 loss suffered at home in the first leg against the Falcons of Jediane.

The Etienne Ndayiragije-led side had not scored a goal from open play in 270 minutes, and playing away against an organised Sudan side did less to reduce the pressure.

It was the Zdravco Logarusic side who managed to open the scoring at home after a half an hour courtesy of Amir Kamal, who managed to get at the end of a well-executed counter-attack.

The hosts needed to maintain the lead or draw to make it to next year. However, the Taifa Stars had other ideas after the half-time break and it was evident from the restart.

Erasto Nyoni then levelled the score in the 50th minute after the visitors had forced a corner.

With 10 minutes to go, striker Ditram Nchimbi sent the Stars to the promised land after managing to beat the defenders and the custodian.

The aggregate score ended 2-2 but Tanzania advanced owing to the away goal rule.

The Taifa Stars become the first country to seal their place in the competition where they hope to impress after a disappointing 2019 Afcon campaign by the senior side.

In 2009, Tanzania were eliminated at the group stage in the competition held in .