2020 Chan qualifiers: Ndayiragije names Tanzania squad for Sudan match

The interim tactician has named his 25-man squad to prepare for the final round of qualifiers for the continental competition

interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije has named his 25-man squad to prepare for the 2020 Chan qualifiers against Sudan.

The Burundian has opted to bring in Yanga SC shot-stopper Mechata Mnata in place of Simba SC's Beno Kakolanya. There is no place for experienced custodian Aishi Manula who has once again been overlooked owing to Juma Kaseja's fine form.

Yanga defender Paul Godfrey and KMC's Salim Aye have been omitted from the squad due to injuries.

The in-form Simba striker Miraj Athuman has also made it to the Taifa Stars squad alongside goalkeeper Mussa Kipao (Kagera Sugar), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union) and Feisal Salum (Yanga).

Tanzania eliminated Burundi in the previous round to advance.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC) Mussa Kipao (Kagera Sugar)

Defenders: Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Idd Mobi (Simba SC) Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union), Haruna Shamte (Simba SC), Boniface Maganga (KMC), Gadiel Michael (Simba SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Mdhamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania), Mohammed Issa (Yanga SC), Abdulraziz Makame (Yanga SC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC) Idd Suleiman (Azam FC), Shaaban Idd (Azam FC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC)

Strikers: Shaaban Idd (Azam FC), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Miraji Athuman (Simba)