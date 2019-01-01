#10YearChallenge – Adebayor, Gyan and other African stars join social media trend
Emmanuel Adebayor, Asamoah Gyan, Ogenyi Onazi and other African stars have joined their social media followers in sharing their old and present looks.
The #10YearChallenge involves collaging photos taken ten years ago with that of the present to show how people have changed over the period.
Apparently, most African stars do not look like their old selves.
SEA, I have gone through alot over the past few years. But looking at the bigger picture, it was a good journey. God has blessed and shaped me into the man I am today #10YearsChallenge 🙏🏾🔟🎯⭐️💪🏾🤦🏾♂️#GodFirst #KeepMoving #WinningMood #LoveMyLife #Lifestyle #LoveMyJob #LiveLife #FunTime #GeneralSEA #teamSEA #NoTimeToCheckTime #LifesGood💯