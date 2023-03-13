‘100 wins is not a title’ – Mikel Arteta sets tone as Arsenal take aim at Premier League crown

Mikel Arteta has reached a notable personal milestone, but the Arsenal boss is eager to point out that “100 wins is not a title”.

Gunners clear at the top of the table

Boss has hit personal milestone

Still much work to be done

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are going to need to share that elite mentality as a collective if they are to emerge triumphant in a bid to land a first Premier League crown since the ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04. Arteta is doing his bit to aid that cause, with a notable landmark reached when it comes to victories as Arsenal boss, but he is not about to let anything distract him from the pursuit of ultimate targets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told Arsenal Media after reaching a century of victories as Gunners boss in a 3-0 London derby win over Fulham: “It’s great (100 wins), we have to continue like that, I’m delighted to do that, unfortunately, it’s not a title, so there’s still a lot to improve!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has hit 100 victories for Arsenal through 168 games at the helm, with his win percentage of 59.5 the highest of any manager in the club’s history. He added on racing to a century at Emirates Stadium: “It is incredible and that means that we have a lot of people doing the right things at the club. In the team a lot of players contributing immensely and especially the support that we have, which in my opinion, has absolutely transformed this team with that energy, so I’m really happy.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal’s win ratio in the Premier League this season is 73%, as they have emerged victorious in 21 of their 27 games, and they boast a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City heading into home dates against Sporting in the Europa League and Crystal Palace in domestic competition.