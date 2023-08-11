Coppa Italia
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
Sandi Lovric 9'Beto 49'Florian Thauvin 64' (pen)Lorenzo Lucca 90' + 3'
Jari Vandeputte 12'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-1)

Udinese vs CatanzaroResults & stats,