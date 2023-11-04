LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
FA Cup
4 - 7
FT
D. Kemp
75'
,
78'
C. Austin
90' + 2'
,
90' + 5'
J. Barham
1'
,
4'
,
58'
J. Stokes
9'
L. Tolaj
45' + 3'
,
51'
C. Harries
47' (pen)
(HT 0-4) (FT 4-7)
Swindon vs Aldershot
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments