Conference League
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
Mika Biereth 4'Jon Gorenc-Stankovic 27'Otar Kiteishvili 64' (pen)Amady Camara 90' + 1'
Gerson Rodrigues 8'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-1)

Sturm Graz vs Slovan BratislavaResults & stats,