LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Coppa Italia
6 - 2
FT
Eric Lanini
38' (pen)
,
65'
Manolo Portanova
41'
,
53'
Natan Girma
42'
Luca Vido
83'
Federico Accornero
13'
Luigi Cuppone
27'
(HT 3-2) (FT 6-2)
Reggiana vs Pescara
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Comments