LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Europa League
4 - 1
FT
Borja Iglesias
34'
Aitor Ruibal
64'
Marc Roca
79'
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
90' + 4'
Aleksandr Kokorin
84'
(HT 1-0) (FT 4-1)
Real Betis vs Aris Limassol
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments