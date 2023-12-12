LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
FA Cup
3 - 3
PEN 3 - 4
B. Garrity
6'
,
55'
R. Loft
114'
H. White
81'
K. Hemmings
90' + 6'
N. Thompson
119'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 3-3)
Port Vale vs Stevenage
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments