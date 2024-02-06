LIVE SCORES
FA Cup
1 - 4
FT
B. Galloway
78'
W. Gnonto
66'
C. Summerville
97'
G. Rutter
111'
R. Hardie
117' (og)
(HT 0-0) (FT 1-1) (AET 1-4)
Plymouth vs Leeds
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments