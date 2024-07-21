Super Liga
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Adetunji Adeshina 23'Adem Ljajic 31', 78'
Vojo Ubiparip 83'Collins Atule 90' + 2'
(HT 2-0) (FT 3-2)

Novi Pazar vs FK Spartak SuboticaResults & stats,