Conference League
3 - 3
FT
D. Zec
7'
J. Nieto
54'
A. Dieguez
80' (og)
A. Pululu
34'
J. Imaz
71'
K. Hansen
78'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3)
NK Celje vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments