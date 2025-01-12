LIVE SCORES
Eredivisie
2 - 4
FT
E. Omarsson
19'
,
75'
J. Trenskow
7'
A. Jahanbakhsh
13'
N. Hopland
28'
I. Sebaoui
90' + 5'
(HT 1-3) (FT 2-4)
NAC Breda vs SC Heerenveen
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments