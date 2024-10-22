LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Champions League
5 - 1
FT
T. Minamino
20'
,
70'
B. Embolo
45' + 4'
W. Singo
54'
M. Akliouche
90' + 7'
C. Ndiaye
27' (pen)
(HT 2-1) (FT 5-1)
Monaco vs FK Crvena Zvezda
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments