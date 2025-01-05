LIVE SCORES
Ligue 1
5 - 1
FT
V. Rongier
25'
B. Nadir
39'
N. Maupay
43'
E. Wahi
66'
U. Garcia
75'
A. Ayew
85'
(HT 3-0) (FT 5-1)
Marseille vs Le Havre
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments