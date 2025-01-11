LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
FA Cup
8 - 0
FT
J. Doku
8'
,
69' (pen)
D. Mubama
20'
N. O'Reilly
43'
J. Grealish
49' (pen)
J. McAtee
62'
,
72'
,
81'
(HT 3-0) (FT 8-0)
Manchester City vs Salford City
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments