Champions League
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Erling Haaland 44' (pen), 53'I. Gundogan 50'
A. Hadj Moussa 75'S. Gimenez 82'D. Hancko 89'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-3)

Manchester City vs FeyenoordResults & stats,