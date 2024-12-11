LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Champions League
3 - 2
FT
O. Sahraoui
37'
M. Bakker
45' + 2'
H. Haraldsson
81'
O. Kiteishvili
45' + 4'
M. Biereth
47'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)
Lille vs Sturm Graz
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments