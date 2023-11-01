Coppa Italia
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Roberto Piccoli 54'Gabriel Strefezza 76'
Simon Sohm 9'Ange-Yoan Bonny 29'Marin Pongracic 90' + 4' (og)Dennis Man 90' + 7' (pen)
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-4)

Lecce vs Parma Calcio 1913Results & stats,