Serie A
3 - 2
FT
Dusan Vlahovic
3'
,
32'
Daniele Rugani
90' + 5'
Walid Cheddira
14'
Marco Brescianini
27'
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-2)
Juventus vs Frosinone
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
