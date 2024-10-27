LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Serie A
4 - 4
FT
P. Zielinski
15' (pen)
,
37' (pen)
H. Mkhitaryan
35'
D. Dumfries
53'
D. Vlahovic
20'
T. Weah
26'
K. Yildiz
71'
,
82'
(HT 3-2) (FT 4-4)
Inter vs Juventus
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments