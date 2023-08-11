LIVE SCORES
Coppa Italia
4 - 3
FT
Mateo Retegui
1'
,
57'
Johan Vasquez
45' + 3'
Albert Gudmundsson
51'
Jacopo Manconi
29'
Luca Tremolada
40'
Mario Gargiulo
77'
(HT 2-2) (FT 4-3)
Genoa vs Modena
