Super Liga
team-logo
4 - 0
FT
team-logo
Kilian Bevis 33'Evandro 45' + 13'Milutin Vidosavljevic 83'Bogdan Mircetic 85'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-0)

FK Radnicki 1923 vs Radnicki NisResults & stats,