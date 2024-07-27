Super Liga
team-logo
2 - 2
FT
team-logo
Bruno Duarte 85'Cherif Ndiaye 90' + 1'
Ibrahima N'Diaye 19'Nikola Cirkovic 37'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-2)

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Mladost LucaniResults & stats,