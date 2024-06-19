Major League Soccer
4 - 3
FT
Kevin Kelsy 29'Luciano Acosta 49' (pen), 90' + 10'Luca Orellano 60'
Tai Baribo 43', 90' + 1'Jesus Bueno 55'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-3)

