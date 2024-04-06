Serie A
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Nicolo Cambiaghi 6'Matteo Cancellieri 74'M'Baye Niang 90' + 4'
Duvan Zapata 60', 90' + 1'
(HT 1-0) (FT 3-2)

Empoli vs TorinoResults & stats,