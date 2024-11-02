Bundesliga
team-logo
7 - 2
FT
team-logo
H. Ekitike 9', 69'O. Marmoush 18'A. Knauff 20'N. Brown 32'M. Dahoud 61'C. Uzun 66'
D. de Wit 35'P. Hofmann 51'
(HT 4-1) (FT 7-2)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs BochumResults & stats,