Copa del Rey
team-logo
0 - 10
FT
team-logo
Abderrahman Rebbach 7', 38'Ruben Duarte 13'Xeber Alkain 52', 60'Ianis Hagi 63', 80'Jon Karrikaburu 68', 75', 89'
(HT 0-3) (FT 0-10)

Deportivo Murcia FC vs Deportivo AlavesResults & stats,