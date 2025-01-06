LIVE SCORES
Copa del Rey
0 - 5
FT
F. Valverde
5'
E. Camavinga
14'
A. Guler
28'
,
88'
L. Modric
55'
(HT 0-3) (FT 0-5)
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments