Coppa Italia
2 - 5
FT
Gennaro Tutino
9' (pen)
Simone Mazzocchi
90'
Nedim Bajrami
45' + 4'
Andrea Pinamonti
79' (pen)
Emil Konradsen Ceide
105'
Samuele Mulattieri
115'
,
118'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-2) (AET 2-5)
Cosenza vs Sassuolo
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Comments